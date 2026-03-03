Aaron Holiday headshot

Aaron Holiday News: Quiet in 20 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Holiday closed with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across 20 minutes during Monday's 123-118 victory over Washington.

Holiday saw a healthy workload with the second unit, but his usage rate was microscopic. It's worth mentioning that Amen Thompson tweaked his ankle Monday, so there could be more minutes opening up in Houston.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
