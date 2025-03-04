Aaron Holiday News: Scores efficiently in loss
Holiday scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and added two assists and one rebound in 19 minutes in Monday's 137-128 loss to the Thunder.
Holiday was shooting the lights out Monday, converting on a season-high four three-pointers. The 28-year-old has primarily served as the backup point guard to Fred VanVleet, who's dealing with a nagging ankle injury. In his last eight games, Holiday has averaged 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now