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Aaron Holiday News: Signs with Maxima Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 12:24pm

Holiday signed a contract with Maxima Roma of Lega Basket Seria A in Italy on Wednesday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

After spending the past three seasons with the Rockets, Holiday is now set to continue his playing career overseas. His deal with the international club contains an out that allows him to return to the states if an NBA team is willing to meet buyout conditions, per Stein, so the door is open for the veteran guard to return to the league at some point down the line.

Aaron Holiday
 Free Agent
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