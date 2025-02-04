Aaron Holiday News: Starting against Nets

Holiday is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

After scoring a season-high 15 points off Houston's bench in Monday's loss to New York, Holiday gets the nod in the starting lineup for the first time this season Tuesday, supplanting Jae'Sean Tate in the first unit. Over his last six appearances for the Rockets, Holiday has averaged 6.8 points, 1.2 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 threes in 15.2 minutes, but he's in line for an uptick in playing time against Brooklyn.