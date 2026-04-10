Aaron Nesmith Injury: Another absence coming
Nesmith (neck) is out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Nesmith will miss his seventh straight game and remains without a timetable to return. He's doubtful at best for the season finale Sunday.
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