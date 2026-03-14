Aaron Nesmith Injury: Carrying questionable tag

Nesmith is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to right ankle injury management.

Nesmith missed Thursday's game against the Suns due to management of his right ankle injury, but he did suit up Friday and posted 12 points across 34 minutes. A call on his status will be made Sunday closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Not having Nesmith would be a big blow for a Pacers team that has more than 10 players listed on the injury report for Sunday's game.