Aaron Nesmith Injury: Chance to return Wednesday
Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Nesmith hasn't taken the court since Feb. 19 due to a right ankle sprain, but the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is a sign he's trending in the right direction. He should have a chance to take the court Wednesday if he fares well in morning shootaround and warmups.
