Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Chance to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Nesmith hasn't taken the court since Feb. 19 due to a right ankle sprain, but the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is a sign he's trending in the right direction. He should have a chance to take the court Wednesday if he fares well in morning shootaround and warmups.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
