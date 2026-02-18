Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Deemed questionable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Nesmith (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Nesmith missed the Pacers final game before the All-Star break due to back pain, and the 26-year-old still hasn't fully recovered from the injury. If he's able to shed his questionable tag to face Washington, Nesmith would likely assume a larger offensive role, considering Pascal Siakam (personal) will be inactive.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
