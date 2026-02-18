Aaron Nesmith Injury: Deemed questionable Thursday
Nesmith (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Nesmith missed the Pacers final game before the All-Star break due to back pain, and the 26-year-old still hasn't fully recovered from the injury. If he's able to shed his questionable tag to face Washington, Nesmith would likely assume a larger offensive role, considering Pascal Siakam (personal) will be inactive.
