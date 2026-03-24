Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Nesmith is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to right ankle injury management.

The Pacers are monitoring the health of Nesmith, who remains likely to play Wednesday. The swingman has averaged 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting a sizzling 47.7 percent from beyond the arc during this stretch.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago