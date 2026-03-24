Aaron Nesmith Injury: Expected to play Wednesday
Nesmith is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to right ankle injury management.
The Pacers are monitoring the health of Nesmith, who remains likely to play Wednesday. The swingman has averaged 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting a sizzling 47.7 percent from beyond the arc during this stretch.
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