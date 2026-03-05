Aaron Nesmith Injury: Expects to play Friday
Nesmith is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle and lower back sprain.
Nesmith is dealing with a few separate injuries, but all signs point to the Vanderbilt product taking the court Friday evening. Expect official word on his availability closer to tipoff.
