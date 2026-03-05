Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Expects to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Nesmith is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle and lower back sprain.

Nesmith is dealing with a few separate injuries, but all signs point to the Vanderbilt product taking the court Friday evening. Expect official word on his availability closer to tipoff.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith
