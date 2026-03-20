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Aaron Nesmith Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Nesmith is questionable for Saturday's game against San Antonio due to right ankle injury management.

Nesmith is becoming a staple on the injury report as the Pacers play out the final stretch of a losing season. Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson could find themselves more involved in the rotation, depending upon whose available for Indiana on Saturday.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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