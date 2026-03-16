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Aaron Nesmith Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

The Pacers are deciding whether or not to hold Nesmith out for the first half of their back-to-back set. Depending on who's available for the Pacers on Tuesday, Kobe Brown could be thrust into a significant role in the frontcourt.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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