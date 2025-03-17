Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 3:46pm

Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith is set to miss his first game since Jan. 14, this time due to a left ankle injury. His absence opens the door for Bennedict Mathurin to enter the Pacers' starting lineup for Monday's contest. Nesmith's next opportunity to take the floor is Wednesday against Dallas.

