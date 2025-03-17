Aaron Nesmith Injury: Not playing Monday

Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith is set to miss his first game since Jan. 14, this time due to a left ankle injury. His absence opens the door for Bennedict Mathurin to enter the Pacers' starting lineup for Monday's contest. Nesmith's next opportunity to take the floor is Wednesday against Dallas.