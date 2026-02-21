Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Nesmith will miss a second consecutive game while tending to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the 76ers. Ben Sheppard and Kobe Brown should operate in elevated roles in Nesmith's absence.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
