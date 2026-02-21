Aaron Nesmith Injury: Not playing Sunday
Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Nesmith will miss a second consecutive game while tending to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the 76ers. Ben Sheppard and Kobe Brown should operate in elevated roles in Nesmith's absence.
