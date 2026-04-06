Aaron Nesmith Injury: Not yet ready to return
Nesmith (neck) is out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Nesmith will mis his fifth straight game while battling a neck injury. He's once again been downgraded to out a full day ahead of Indiana's upcoming matchup, so he doesn't appear close to a return. Nesmith can be considered doubtful for Thursday's tilt in Brooklyn until further notice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2512 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2314 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More