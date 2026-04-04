Aaron Nesmith Injury: Out again Sunday
Nesmith (neck) is out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
This will mark Nesmith's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. He should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
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