Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Out again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Nesmith (neck) won't play Sunday against the Pistons.

Ethan Thompson should get another start Sunday with Nesmith unavailable. Kam Jones and Taelon Peters should also see some extended minutes sans Nesmith.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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