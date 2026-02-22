Aaron Nesmith Injury: Out for at least one week

Head coach Rick Carlisle relayed Sunday that Nesmith (ankle) will be sidelined for at least one week, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Nesmith was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to play seemingly won't be until Sunday, March 1 against the Grizzlies. Kam Jones, Ben Sheppard, Quenton Jackson and Kobe Brown will all have the opportunity to take on expanded roles in Nesmith's absence.