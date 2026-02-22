Aaron Nesmith Injury: Out for at least one week
Head coach Rick Carlisle relayed Sunday that Nesmith (ankle) will be sidelined for at least one week, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Nesmith was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to play seemingly won't be until Sunday, March 1 against the Grizzlies. Kam Jones, Ben Sheppard, Quenton Jackson and Kobe Brown will all have the opportunity to take on expanded roles in Nesmith's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1012 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More