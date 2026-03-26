Aaron Nesmith Injury: Probable for Friday
Nesmith is probable for Friday's game versus the Clippers due to soreness in his lower back.
Nesmith is dealing with some lower back pain, but it's not expected to keep him out of Friday's game. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Friday's tipoff.
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