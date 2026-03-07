Aaron Nesmith Injury: Probable for Sunday
Nesmith (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against Portland.
Probable tags have been par for the course for Nesmith lately, so this isn't a major concern for fantasy managers. A maintenance day is likely to be in his near future, however, along with several other key Pacers.
