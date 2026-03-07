Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against Portland.

Probable tags have been par for the course for Nesmith lately, so this isn't a major concern for fantasy managers. A maintenance day is likely to be in his near future, however, along with several other key Pacers.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
