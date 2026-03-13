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Aaron Nesmith Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 10:21am

Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Nesmith sat out Thursday's loss to the Suns but has a chance to return to action during the second night of Indiana's back-to-back set. He scored in single digits in three straight appearances following a multi-game absence before exploding for 29 points in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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