Aaron Nesmith Injury: Questionable for Friday
Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Nesmith sat out Thursday's loss to the Suns but has a chance to return to action during the second night of Indiana's back-to-back set. He scored in single digits in three straight appearances following a multi-game absence before exploding for 29 points in Sacramento on Tuesday.
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