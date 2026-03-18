Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After playing 24 minutes during the first half of Indiana's back-to-back set, Nesmith is in danger of sitting out the second half. He was sidelined for the first half of the Pacers' back-to-back set last week, but his production has been trending up, scoring in double figures in four straight appearances. However, his 24 minutes Tuesday were his fewest since March 6, though his limited playing time was likely due to the blowout nature of the loss to New York.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago