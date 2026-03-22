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Aaron Nesmith Injury: Questionable to face Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.

Nesmith has played in five straight games but could be held out of Monday's contest in Orlando due to right ankle injury management. If the 26-year-old wing isn't cleared to suit up, Ben Sheppard and Quenton Jackson would be candidates to see a bump in minutes.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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