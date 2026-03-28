Aaron Nesmith Injury: Questionable versus Miami
Nesmith (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against Miami.
Nesmith has been battling low back soreness, although it didn't stop him from suiting up for Friday's loss to the Clippers. If he doesn't play Sunday, there are several directions head coach Rick Carlisle can go regarding the starting lineup, considering the Pacers' lengthy injury report. However, his absence could directly result in more action for Ben Sheppard and Quenton Jackson.
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