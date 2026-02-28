Aaron Nesmith Injury: Remains out Sunday
Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Nesmith will miss a fifth consecutive game while recovering from a right ankle sprain he suffered Feb. 19 against the Wizards. Head coach Rick Carlisle previously noted that the wing would likely be sidelined for at least one week, and while Nesmith is nearing the end of that timeline, he remains unavailable for the team's first game of March.
