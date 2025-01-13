Aaron Nesmith Injury: Remains out Tuesday
Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest with Cleveland.
This will be Nesmith's 35th consecutive game due to his left ankle sprain, and he has appeared in only the first six games of the season. No timetable has been established yet for his return, but he has been able to participate in 5-on-5 at recent practices and is just trying to regain his conditioning.
