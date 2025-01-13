Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 1:46pm

Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest with Cleveland.

This will be Nesmith's 35th consecutive game due to his left ankle sprain, and he has appeared in only the first six games of the season. No timetable has been established yet for his return, but he has been able to participate in 5-on-5 at recent practices and is just trying to regain his conditioning.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now