Aaron Nesmith Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Nesmith (ankle) won't play Friday against Washington, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
The Pacers have already decided that Nesmith won't play in the second half of the team's back-to-back after picking up an ankle sprain during the first half of Thursday's matchup. Kobe Brown started the second half in Nesmith's place Thursday and could be in line for a large workload again Friday.
