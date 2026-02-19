Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:27pm

Nesmith (ankle) won't play Friday against Washington, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The Pacers have already decided that Nesmith won't play in the second half of the team's back-to-back after picking up an ankle sprain during the first half of Thursday's matchup. Kobe Brown started the second half in Nesmith's place Thursday and could be in line for a large workload again Friday.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
