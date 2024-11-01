Aaron Nesmith Injury: Sprains left ankle Friday

Nesmith is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Per Tony East of SI.com, Nesmith was in a lot of pain as he reached for his left ankle and had to be helped off the court before limping to the locker room. Nesmith was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor with 12 points in 10 first-half minutes. If Nesmith is unable to return, T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin and Ben Sheppard would be candidates for further increased roles, as Andrew Nembhard (knee) was ruled out ahead of the contest.