Aaron Nesmith Injury: Still weeks away from return

Coach Rick Carlisle said Nesmith (ankle) is still weeks away from returning to action, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith has been sidelined since spraining his left ankle against the Pelicans on Nov. 1. He was initially expected to return at some point in December, but that's now up in the air. For what it's worth, Nesmith was able to do some running and shooting on his own at Tuesday's practice.