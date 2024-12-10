Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Still weeks away from return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 11:14am

Coach Rick Carlisle said Nesmith (ankle) is still weeks away from returning to action, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith has been sidelined since spraining his left ankle against the Pelicans on Nov. 1. He was initially expected to return at some point in December, but that's now up in the air. For what it's worth, Nesmith was able to do some running and shooting on his own at Tuesday's practice.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now