Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Suffers sprained ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 5:24pm

Nesmith has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a right ankle sprain. He'll finish the night with three points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes.

Nesmith won't return for the second half after suffering an ankle injury during a collision with teammate Jay Huff. Kobe Brown and Ben Sheppard will presumably be leaned on in the backcourt the rest of the way with Nesmith sidelined.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
