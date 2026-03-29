Aaron Nesmith Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday
Nesmith (back) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against Miami.
Nesmith was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to lower-back soreness. The injury will end up sidelining the sixth-year pro against Miami, and his next opportunity to play is Wednesday against Chicago, the first installment of a three-game road trip for Indiana. Ben Sheppard, Quenton Jackson and Kobe Brown are all candidates to enter the Pacers' starting lineup in Nesmith's absence.
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