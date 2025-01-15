Aaron Nesmith Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Nesmith (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Although Nesmith hasn't suited up for the Pacers since a Nov. 1 loss to New Orleans due to a left ankle sprain, his questionable designation is a sign that he's closing in on a return. If the 25-year-old remains on the shelf against Detroit, 2023 first-rounder Ben Sheppard should continue handling a significant role in Indiana's rotation.