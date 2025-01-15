Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 2:48pm

Nesmith (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Although Nesmith hasn't suited up for the Pacers since a Nov. 1 loss to New Orleans due to a left ankle sprain, his questionable designation is a sign that he's closing in on a return. If the 25-year-old remains on the shelf against Detroit, 2023 first-rounder Ben Sheppard should continue handling a significant role in Indiana's rotation.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

