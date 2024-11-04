Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith Injury: Walking boot on left foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Head coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Nesmith (ankle) is wearing a walking boot on his left foot, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith suffered a sprained left ankle during the Pacers' loss to the Pelicans on Friday. It's unclear how long he'll wear a walking boot, but while he is sidelined, Bennedict Mathurin should continue to be in the Pacers' starting lineup.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
