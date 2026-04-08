Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Won't face Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Nesmith (neck) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Nesmith is one of several would-be regulars who won't be playing Thursday, and the Pacers aren't expected to risk Nesmith with three games left in the regular season. With Nesmith out, look for Ethan Thompson, who's playing on a two-way contract, should have a bigger role in the Pacers' backcourt.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago