Aaron Nesmith Injury: Won't face Brooklyn
Nesmith (neck) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Nesmith is one of several would-be regulars who won't be playing Thursday, and the Pacers aren't expected to risk Nesmith with three games left in the regular season. With Nesmith out, look for Ethan Thompson, who's playing on a two-way contract, should have a bigger role in the Pacers' backcourt.
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