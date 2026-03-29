Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Nesmith (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with Miami.

Ben Sheppard, Quenton Jackson and Kobe Brown will be asked to step it up in Nesmith's absence. For now, Nesmith should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Chicago.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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