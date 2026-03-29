Aaron Nesmith Injury: Won't play Sunday
Nesmith (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with Miami.
Ben Sheppard, Quenton Jackson and Kobe Brown will be asked to step it up in Nesmith's absence. For now, Nesmith should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Chicago.
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