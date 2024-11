Nesmith (ankle) won't return to Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Nesmith was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor with 12 points in 10 first-half minutes before sustaining a left ankle sprain. With Andrew Nembhard (knee) also out, the Pacers will need more out of Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin and Ben Sheppard.