Aaron Nesmith Injury: Won't return Sunday
Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Nesmith has been sidelined since Nov. 1 due to a left ankle sprain. He has managed to progress enough in his recovery to participate in 5-on-5 work, but the fifth-year forward needs more time to ramp up his conditioning. Nesmith's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday in a rematch with Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now