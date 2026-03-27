Aaron Nesmith News: Available Friday
Nesmith (back) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Nesmith will shed his probable tag due to lower-back soreness Friday and should be able to handle his normal workload. The sharpshooter has averaged 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.9 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes per contest over his last eight games.
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