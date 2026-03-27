Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 3:39pm

Nesmith (back) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Nesmith will shed his probable tag due to lower-back soreness Friday and should be able to handle his normal workload. The sharpshooter has averaged 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.9 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes per contest over his last eight games.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago