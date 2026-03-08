Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Nesmith (ankle, back) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Nesmith will make third straight appearance despite battling ankle and back injuries. In his two games since returning from injury, he has averaged just 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.5 minutes per contest.

