Aaron Nesmith News: Available Sunday
Nesmith (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Nesmith will shake off a questionable tag and suit up for a second straight game after resting during the first end of a back-to-back set. He's totaled 41 points in his past two appearances after failing to score in double figures in three straight contests following a five-game absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 87 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2617 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2617 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nesmith See More