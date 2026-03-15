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Aaron Nesmith News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Nesmith will shake off a questionable tag and suit up for a second straight game after resting during the first end of a back-to-back set. He's totaled 41 points in his past two appearances after failing to score in double figures in three straight contests following a five-game absence.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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