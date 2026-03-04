Aaron Nesmith News: Available to play

Nesmith (ankle) is available for Wednesday's meeting with the Clippers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith may have his minutes monitored in his first game back from a five-game absence, but his return will likely result in Ben Sheppard or Kam Jones heading back to the bench. Nesmith is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 triples per game this season.