Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) is available for Wednesday's meeting with the Clippers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith may have his minutes monitored in his first game back from a five-game absence, but his return will likely result in Ben Sheppard or Kam Jones heading back to the bench. Nesmith is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 triples per game this season.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
