Aaron Nesmith News: Available to play Saturday

Nesmith (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Nesmith was expected to suit up given his probable tag, and now that he has the green light, he should handle his regular workload in this matchup. Nesmith is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks per game across his last 10 contests since returning to the starting lineup on Feb. 11.