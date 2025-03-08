Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Nesmith (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Nesmith was expected to suit up given his probable tag, and now that he has the green light, he should handle his regular workload in this matchup. Nesmith is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks per game across his last 10 contests since returning to the starting lineup on Feb. 11.

