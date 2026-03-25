Aaron Nesmith News: Available Wednesday

Nesmith (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

As expected, Nesmith is shedding a probable designation and is ready to go Wednesday. The swingman has averaged 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per tilt in his last seven outings, shooting a scorching 47.7 percent from long range during this period.