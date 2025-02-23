Aaron Nesmith News: Best outing of season in win

Nesmith notched 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Sunday's 129-111 victory over the Clippers.

Nesmith had his best outing of the season Sunday, connecting on a pair of threes and finishing second among Pacers players in scoring in a near 20-point showcase. Nesmith set a new season high in scoring, surpassing his previous season high of 13 points which he had tallied three times. Nesmith has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in nine outings, doing so in two straight outings.