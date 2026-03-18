Aaron Nesmith News: Cleared to face Portland
Nesmith (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Nesmith was listed as questionable due to a right ankle injury, but he's been given the green light to play Wednesday. Nesmith will likely fill his usual starting role, where he's averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 29.9 minutes per game.
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