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Aaron Nesmith News: Cleared to face Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Nesmith (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Nesmith was listed as questionable due to a right ankle injury, but he's been given the green light to play Wednesday. Nesmith will likely fill his usual starting role, where he's averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 29.9 minutes per game.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
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