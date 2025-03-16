Aaron Nesmith News: Erupts for career-high 30

Nesmith racked up 30 points (11-16 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Bucks.

The fifth-year wing set a new career scoring high while tying his season high in made three-pointers. Nesmith's production as part of the starting lineup has been erratic, but he's scored in double digits in six of eight March contests while averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals, shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 46.4 percent from beyond the arc during that span.