Aaron Nesmith News: Good to go Friday
Nesmith (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Nesmith did not play in Thursday's loss to the Suns while managing a right ankle injury. He's been given the green light to play Friday, and his return will likely result in Ethan Thompson reverting to a bench role. In his last appearance Tuesday against the Kings, Nesmith finished with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, one block and two three-pointers over 35 minutes.
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