Aaron Nesmith News: Good to go Thursday

Nesmith (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Nesmith missed Indiana's final outing before the All-Star break to lower-back soreness but will shake off his questionable tag Thursday due to a lumbar sprain. Thursday's contest is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising if he popped up on Friday's injury report. Over four February appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per contest.