Aaron Nesmith News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Nesmith (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Nesmith missed Indiana's final outing before the All-Star break to lower-back soreness but will shake off his questionable tag Thursday due to a lumbar sprain. Thursday's contest is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising if he popped up on Friday's injury report. Over four February appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per contest.

