Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Nesmith (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith has been upgraded from questionable to available despite dealing with a sprained right ankle. Nesmith has been struggling with his outside shot as of late, converting just 26.7 percent of his 3.0 three-point attempts per contest over his last five outings.

