Aaron Nesmith News: Good to go vs. New York
Nesmith (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Knicks.
Nesmith has been upgraded to available after initially being added to the injury report as questionable with an ankle injury. He's fresh off an impressive 32-point performance Sunday against Milwaukee, marking just the second time in 39 games this season that he's reached the 30-point threshold.
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